Tipperary jockeys Donncha O'Brien and Shane Crosse claim championship titles in style

On the back of a stellar season that saw him ride his first Classic winners in Ireland and England, Donnacha O'Brien is the new Irish champion jockey.

Riding solely for his father Aidan O'Brien and his brother Joseph, Donnacha (20) won his first Classic race when Saxon Warrior landed the QIPCO 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May.

Closer to home, he captured his first Irish Classic when Latrobe, trained by Joseph, took the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh while Nelson, Speak In Colours, Flag Of Honour, Just Wonderful, Ten Sovereigns and Rostropovich were winners for him at Group 3 level.

Donnacha reached the milestone of 100 winners for the first time at Dundalk in late September and ends the season with a tally of 111 which sees him land the title by 29 winners from last year’s champion Colin Keane.

It was only in the final days of the season that Cahir's Shane Crosse drew clear of his rivals to secure the title of Champion Apprentice.

Shane only rode his first winner in April of this year and ends the term on the 28-winner mark, five clear of Killian Leonard who finishes runner-up for the second year. Ben Coen takes third place with 22 winners and Tom Madden finishes in fourth place with 19 winners.

Aidan O'Brien is crowned Champion Trainer once again, an accolade he wins for the 21st time. Aidan captured an Irish Classic with Flag Of Honour and further Group 1 success with Lancaster Bomber while other notable wins came his way thanks to Cliffs Of Moher, Merchant Navy, Magical, I Can Fly, Van Beethoven, Anthony Van Dyck and Japan.

While the trainers’ championship is decided on prizemoney, Aidan has set a new record of 152 winners for the season.

Mrs Sue Magnier is our champion owner for the 16th time since 2000. Victory for Flag Of Honour in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger at the Curragh and success for Cliffs Of Moher in the Group 2 Coolmore Camelot EBF Mooresbridge Stakes at Naas were among the big winners in her colours during the season.