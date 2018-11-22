Magnificent bungalow on a superb private site for sale in Tipperary

An impressive property, situated in Clongour, Thurles, a most sought after location in the old part of town, is currently on the market.

Seldom will the opportunity present itself to acquire a home of this calibre which exudes class, style, character and comfort throughout. It has distinctive Bay windows which create extra space and brightness.

The accommodation includes four bedrooms (two ensuite) two reception rooms, kitchen, family bathroom, sunroom and garage.

The entire property has been exceptionally well maintained and the mature grounds offer space and tranquillity which is difficult to find in the heart of town.

An ideal place to raise a family and perfect for retirement, free from traffic and noise, yet just a five minute stroll to Shopping Centre and a ten minute walk to the Church, Railway Station etc.

If you are looking for something special then arrange a viewing with P.J. Broderick and Co. Auctioneers, Thurles on 0504 22811.