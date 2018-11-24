Tipperary Town marchers to escalate protest

The march4tipp protest over decades of neglect is to be escalated on Monday morning when a picket will be placed on the civice offices in the town as public representatives attend a municipal council meeting.

Marchers returned to the streets on Saturday afternoon (November 24) and were informed of plans to escalate through the picket on Monday morning and in January a blockade will be placed on the N24 Waterford/Limerick thoroughfare running through the heart of the town.

While the turnout for the march on Saturday was significantly down on the October march, understandably so given the proximity of the two events,it was still an enormous display of support for the march4tipp campaign.

Organiser Padraig Culbert told the protesters gathered in the Market Yard that Chief Executive Officer of Tipperary County Council failed to listen to the issues set out on the October march.

"We knocked on the door" he said and the council failed to listed and failed to act on any of the problems confronting the town.

A silent picket outside the civic offices on Monday morning is the next step in the protest.The picket will coincide with a meeting of the Tipperary/Cashel municipal authority meeting in the civic offices .

Protesters were told that in January the campaign would bring gridlock to the N24 with a protest.

"When we stop the traffic flowing through our town, they will sit up and listed" said Padraig Culbert.

