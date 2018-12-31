Roscrea Pieta House wishes you a happy New Year

During the whirlwind that is December and January with a truck load of Christmas parties, carol services, and plenty of commitments we can all become overwhelmed.

Take time out for yourself; put your phone on silent, turn off the computer, sit down and enjoy that cup of tea, or pick up a book and read a few lines. Sometimes a moment is all we need to restore ourselves.

If you’re in a crisis situation, self-harming, or need bereavement services please get in touch with Pieta House for a free appointment, no referral required. For immediate support please call 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444.

2018 has been an enormous year for Pieta House.

There are now 15 centres across Ireland, a 24-hour free helpline, and a 24-hour text line with over 7,000 clients going through the service this year alone.

We’ve partnered with amazing companies and ambassadors this year to spread the Pieta House message of positivity and hope.

Thank you to everyone on Facebook who helps spread our vision and mission by liking and sharing posts. A big thank you to everyone that has created and supported our Facebook donation campaign.

We wish you all a very happy and peaceful New Year. Thank you.