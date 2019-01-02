CRIME

Tipperary gardai arrest man following burning of car in Clonmel

Car destroyed outside pub

Gardai arrested a man aged in his 30s in connection with the burning of a car parked in Clonmel town centre. 

The silver Opel Astra parked outside a pub at the corner of Bridge Street and The Quay was destroyed in the arson attack that occurred on Friday night/Saturday morning, December 21/22.  A window of the pub was also damaged in the blaze. 

A Clonmel man was arrested on suspicion of burning the vehicle and was released without charge after being interviewed by gardai. 

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said the investigation in the car fire is ongoing. Anyone with information that may assist the Garda investigation should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222. 