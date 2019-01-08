Memorial to Sandra raises funds for Tipperary cancer care centre

Galtee Rovers GAA in Bansha held a Sandra O’Brien memorial match on St. Stephen’s Day with the over 30’s playing against the under 30’s team.

A few veterans rolled back the years to ensure a 2 point victory for the over 30’s as the under 30s left the field plotting their revenge for next year.



“Thank you to everyone that came and supported our first ever Sandra O'Brien memorial match,” said Sandra’s sister Tara O’Brien. “We had a fantastic turnout and raised €1780.99 for Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre Tipperary Town.



"It was a lovely occasion for the whole community and we hope to make this an annual event” said Tara.

In the above picture Sandra's brother Mark O'Brien (Captain of the Over 30's team) with referee Seanie Peters and Sandra's son Ian O'Brien (Captain of the Under 30's) before the throw in.

