Snooker stars will play the best of local talent in Thurles

The time is getting close for the appearance of the World snooker champion Mark Williams and the 1997 World champion Ken Doherty in the Dome in Thurles on the 23rd January.

The night will be a mixture of Snooker, stories, jokes, trickshots and a Q and A session. A big feature of the night will be both stars playing the best of local talent.

The local players are Freddie Chute from Thurles, a member of Thurles snooker club with a high break of 60. Fondly known as the milkman, Freddie is a driving force of snooker in Thurles and has his own table where the club is based. Freddie will do battle with the World champion.

Another local man taking part is Martin McElqunn who has a high break of 80. Martin is another member of Thurles snooker club. Martin will take on Ken Doherty.

Templemore man Jimmy Quinn with a high break of 90 will also take on Ken Doherty. The legend that is Michael Bumster from Dungarvan but now playing for Thurles will also do battle against Ken. Ken and Michael are close friends so they both will want to get one over the other.

If the stars thought it was going to be an easy night then they are very much mistaken. Next up to play Ken will be Nenagh man Tommy Gleeson. Known as the postman, he has warned Ken that the postman always delivers. Tommy has a high break of 147, has been in 3 Irish senior finals winning one. He was also a member of the professional challenge tour, reached the semi final of the European championships and the Quarter finals of the World championships. He has 1 All Ireland club title and 5 Munster club titles with his home club, the New institute in Nenagh.

Then we will have the World champion taking on Brendan O Donoghue, also from the New institute in Nenagh. Brendan has been Irish senior champion on 3 occasions. He has won more Irish senior ranking titles than any other player in History (including Ken Doherty) 24. He has one 2 All Irelands and 8 Munster club titles with his home club. He reached the European championship final in 2008 and the semi final of the World championships in 2003. Last year in China he reached the World championships Quarter final. Brendan has compiled Hundreds of Century breaks and has made 39 maximum breaks. Both will play best of 3 matches against the professionals.

Tickets are going fast with VIP tickets nearly sold out. Tickets are available at Lar na Pairce, 0504 22702 or on Ticketstop.ie