Carrick United B team’s Munster Cup dreams end y

Carrick United FC's B team bowed out of the Munster Junior Cup on Sunday last following a great display against Tipperary kingpins St Michael's.

The match took place at Carrick United's home grounds Tom Drohan Park on the day the Club's new stand was officially opened.

The 1st half was a tense affair with no quarter asked or given. The Carrick Utd. midfield trio of Mikey Ryan, Keith and Gerry Walsh applied pressure on the opposition at all opportunities. This pressure led to the best chance of the 1st half when Gerry won the ball back and fed striker Darren Murphy who chested into space and volleyed just over from 15 yards.

The second half started poorly as Carrick Utd. switched off defensively to allow an attack down its right hand side. The subsequent cross was unfortunately deflected into the Carrick Utd. net for an own goal.

St Michael's pushed on to kill the tie and nearly did so when a header was cleared off the line by Keith Walsh. The hard working Darren Murphy almost got Carrick United back in the game winning a penalty and unluckily turning the spot kick just wide of the left hand post. It wasn’t to be on the day. Carrick Utd. pushed for an equaliser but were caught high up the pitch in the 89th minute and Michael's grabbed their second and winning goal.

Next up is a trip to title challenging Ballinroad next Saturday afternoon.