Tipperary courts: car passenger had cocaine in his pocket

A man who was a front seat passenger in a car admitted to gardai that he had cocaine in his pocket, Nenagh Court was told.

Darren Kelly of 5 Townsend Place, Greenmount, Cork, pleaded to possession of drugs at Tullaheady, Nenagh, on April 27, 2018.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath adjourned the case to March 28 to see if Mr Kelly was suitable for reparation.