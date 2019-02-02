Argentinian students try out hurling during visit to Co. Tipperary school 

Eighteen Argentinian students and their teachers from different provinces were welcomed to Comeragh College in Carrick-on-Suir during their cultural exchange visit to Co Tipperary last week.

The students from Chacabuco, Buenos Aires, Las Heras in Patagonia, Santa Rosa Province of La Pampa and Capital Federal in Buenos Aires were part of a visiting group of 55 students based at University of Limerick during a two-week cultural exchange trip taking in Ireland, the UK and Scotland.

Comeragh College Transition Year students met the Argentinian student and gave a display of hurling under the guidance of teacher and Tipperary hurler Dan McCormack.

The visitors were shown a short film of the school showing its many facilities, the students’ curriculum including sports, games, they subjects they study, field trips, awards and achievements.

The Argentinian students and teachers also showed a short film about their country after which they performed some of their traditional music and made one of their favourite drinks called Mate, a traditional coffee type drink made with fresh herbs.

Comeragh College teacher Willy Quigley and his daughter Kate from Fethard, a 4th year student at University of Limerick studying Spanish and economics, organised this visit.

Kate spent six months teaching in Quilmes, Buenos Aires in 2017 and her father visited her there and got to meet teachers at the school.

Both Willy and Kate spoke of the great warmth and welcoming nature of the Argentinian people and of the close trade and farming connections between Ireland and Argentina.

The Argentinian teachers and their students were delighted with their visit to Ireland and Comeragh College. They commented on the friendliness of the Irish people and the welcome they received and said they hoped to return again some day.