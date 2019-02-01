Carrick-on-Suir's St Patrick’s Day Parade to be a daytime event this year

Carrick-on-Suir's St Patrick's Day Parade is reverting to a daytime event this year and its theme will be cycling, it was revealed at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's monthly meeting.

Cllr David Dunne (SF), who is involved in the Parade Committee, told the meeting the organisers are promoting it as a parade for the entire Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District as well as Carrick-on-Suir town and its immediate hinterland.

He invited social, community and sporting groups, clubs, organisations and bands from villages and towns throughout Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District to take part in the parade alongside groups from Carrick-on-Suir town.

He urged fellow councillors representing communities outside of Carrick-on-Suir town to spread the word about the parade and encourage groups from their towns and villages to enter the parade to make it a pageant for the entire district.

The Carrick-on-Suir councillor, in particular, appealed to Tidy Towns groups throughout the district to enter floats showing the great work they do in their communities.

MAKE THE PARADE AS BIG AS POSSIBLE

"We should try to make the parade as big as possible and I think cycling will catch the public's imagination," he said.

He said the organisers were hoping to have two well known cyclists as the parade's grand marshals.

Carrick-on-Suir's St Patrick's Day Parade has been an evening event for the past three years and concluded with fireworks displays last year and in 2017.

Cllr Dunne told the Municipal District meeting that after consulting with the public, the Parade Committee has decided to return it to a daytime event.

Fellow councillors praised Cllr Dunne and the Parade Committee on their work organising the annual event and pledged to promote this year's parade to community groups in the wider Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District.

Meanwhile, the Carrick-on-Suir St Patrick's Day Parade Committee is now taking entries of groups, clubs, societies, sports clubs and band for parade. It is also inviting people to showcase their tractors, cars, trucks, bikes, particularly vintage models in the event.

People wishing to sell products at the event are also invited to contact the Committee through its Facebook page.