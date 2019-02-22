Tipperary youth groups urged to get behind the lens to tackle smoking

The Irish Cancer Society is inviting young people from youth groups and programmes across Tipperary to be part of Ireland’s tobacco-free generation by getting involved in this year’s X-HALE short film competition.

Budding filmmakers, aged 10-24, can help spread the word about the impact of smoking and encourage their friends, family and community to be smoke free. Among past winners are students at Nenagh Community Training Centre.

The society hopes that winning a major EU award for NGO’s will encourage more youth groups to take park in their X-HALE programme this year.

X-HALE was honoured by the European Commission and awarded first place for the innovative social dimension of the programme. The closing date for applications for funding is Wednesday, February 28, and May 22 for film entries.