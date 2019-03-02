Co. Tipperary motorist receives four year driving ban for driving under influence of cannabis

A 25 year-old take-away worker has received a four year driving ban for driving under the influence of cannabis in Cahir.

Judge Terence Finn imposed the ban along with a €600 fine on Glen Walsh of Cahir Abbey Upper, Cahir at Cashel District Court after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of an intoxicant at Mountain Road, Cahir on February 5 last year.

Gda. Sgt. Carol O'Leary told the court Gda. Jamie Ryan was on duty at Castle Street in Cahir at 2.40pm on this date and his attention was drawn to a Volkswagen Passat, which turned left onto the Mountain Road without indicating.

When he stopped the vehicle, he smelled cannabis. The driver Glen Walsh provided a sample of his blood, which showed positive for cannabis. He hadn't any previous convictions, she added.

Defence solicitor Eamonn Hayes said Walsh co-operated with the gardai. He worked full-time in a take- away restaurant in Clonmel and lived with his parents in Cahir.

The solicitor pointed out his client will have to move to Clonmel due to the driving disqualification arising from his conviction.

He requested Judge Finn to postpone the commencement of the driving ban to allow Walsh secure rental accommodation in Clonmel.

Judge Finn postponed the implementation of the four year driving ban until July 31.