A superb food destination awaits in south Tipperary that's well worth a visit

Nestling in the Golden Vale, it's no surprise that Tipperary is the bread basket of Ireland and a top foodie location.

Its lush pastures have helped to transform the region into one of the top food destinations in the country.

Apart from a great selection of superb restaurants serving the very best of Irish and international cuisine, Tipperary has now become synonymous with a variety of home produced food and drink that give it a unique identity.

Most come under the umbrella of the Tipperary Food Producers Network whose talents have shot Tipp to become the number one foodie county in Ireland.

Why else would the Guild of Fine Foods have chosen Tipperary to host its recent and prestigious Great Taste Awards, on a rare move out of its UK base?

It also recognised the achievement of Clonmel butcher Pat Whelan in winning its supreme accolade a year earlier, with his beef dripping.

Whelan’s own cattle are reared on the fertile plains of Tipperary and it’s that rich land that has developed and nurtured so much more outstanding produce.

It includes cheese that rivals the best that France can produce, succulent preserves, a remarkable array of fruit, tasty crisps, barm bracks, home baked bread and so much more from a range of artisan producers who always strive for perfection.

And Tipperary is not only the shrine of hurling but also the home of cider, a drink that has become synonymous with Clonmel through the locally grown apples that go into the magic woven at the Bulmers plant in the town.

Producers have showcased their produce at a series of long-table dinners at iconic settings around the county and have even produced the Tipperary Breakfast to get the day off to the best possible start with all locally produced ingredients.

The Tipperary produce is on the menu at restaurants and gastro-pubs across the region as well as in most of the local markets.

It’s at its very best now as spring arrives.

Even the thought of a trip to Tipp should be enough to get the taste buds going. So make Tipperary your go-to destination for superb food!