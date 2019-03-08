Former Carrick-on-Suir town councillor to run for Fine Gael ticket in local election

Former Carrick-on-Suir Town councillor Margaret Croke has entered the race to win a county council seat in the local elections in May.

She was one of three candidates Fine Gael selected to contest the local elections in the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District at a party candidate selection convention in Mullinahone on Wednesday night, February 27.

Ms Croke, who is a nurse and publican, served on the former Carrick-on-Suir Town Council from 2009 until its abolition in 2014. She is joining sitting councillors Louise McLoughlin from Ballinure and Mark Fitzgerald from Cloneen on the Fine Gael ticket in the district.

Cllr McLoughlin is a former vice chairperson of Tipperary Co. Council and is the current chairperson of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District. She was co-opted onto the former South Tipperary Co. Council in 2010 to fill the seat held by her late mother Catherine McLoughlin and was re-elected to the new unified Tipperary Co. Council in 2014.

Mark Fitzgerald is a new councillor co-opted onto the local authority in January to replace the late Cllr John Fahey from Killenaule, who passed away last October. He defeated Margaret Croke at a party convention in Killenaule to secure the party's nomination to fill Cllr Fahey's council seat.

Margaret Croke is from Kickham Street in the heart of Carrick-on-Suir and will be up against sitting councillors Kieran Bourke (FF) and David Dunne (SF) in Carrick-on-Suir in the May local elections. She will also have to compete for votes in the town with Labour Sarah Dunne if Ms Dunne secures her party's nomination to run in the election.

The former FG councillors is a peace commissioner and secretary of Carrick-on-Suir Fine Gael branch. She is vice chair of Carrick-on-Suir Cancer Care & Share support group, an active member of Carers Ireland and also a member of Rural Link Ireland.

Margaret views the Co. Council taking a lead in encouraging job creation, providing more social housing and assisting people to buy affordable homes as the key political issues in Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District.

If elected to the Council, she has pledged to campaign on a range of health issues including the provision of a 24 hours seven days a week cardiac unit for this region and proper health services for the old, vulnerable, children and those with mental illness and disabilities.

She will also be pressing the HSE to encourage family doctors to commit to supplying some GP cover in the new primary care centres in Carrick-on-Sui