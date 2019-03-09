Clonmel fashion show to raise funds for Co. Tipperary residential centre for refugees and asylum seekers

A fashion show in aid of the residents of Carrick-on-Suir's Bridgewater House Direct Provision Centre for refugees and asylum seekers will take place in the Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday night, March 15.

The fundraiser is being organised by the Friends of Bridgewater House, a local committee that helps to integrate the Centre's residents into the wider community, organises cultural events along with activities and trips for the Centre's children.

Fashions from Carrick-on-Suir stores Leonie's Boutique, Bourke's Menswear, My Dress and St Vincent de Paul in Carrick-on-Suir, In The Wardrobe that has outlets in both Carrick and Clonmel as well as Pamela Scott and Elvery's Sports Shop in Clonmel will be featured at the fashion show.

In the second half of the show, milliner Alison Roe will give a talk and showcase her head pieces and hair and make up experts from Clonmel hair salon Hemera will give hair and make up tutorials.

Bridgewater House community liaison officer Martina Walsh, who formerly managed the direct provision centre, said funds raised from the event will help fund activities and outings for the children living at the Centre.

"From working in Bridgewater House for the past 18 years, I have always found integration was so important.

“Many of the parents can't afford to pay for camps or registration for local clubs for their children and don't have cars to bring their children on outings. This fundraising will help fund such activities," said Martina, who is a member of the Friends of Bridgewater House support group.

"It is very rewarding when you see how excited the children get when they get to take part in activities and their parents are less stressed knowing their children are happy and have the same chances as every other child,” she added.

Martina said some of Bridgewater House's residents will model at the show. Thirty goodie bags will be handed out to the first 30 people to arrive. There will be sweet trolley and plenty of spot prizes. Fr Richard Geoghegan will pick the best dressed audience member. Breda Tobin, manager of Carrick-on-Suir's St Vincent de Paul Shop will be Master of Ceremonies.

There are currently 140 people residing at Bridgewater House and about 70 of those are children ranging from teenagers to babies. Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nigeria, Albania, Georgia and Zimbabwe are among the countries they come from.

The Friends of Bridgewater House Friends of Bridgewater House was formed in 2002. As well as Martina Walsh, its members include Brother Éamonn Mac Lochlainn of the Christian Brothers, Tom O'Keeffe of St. Vincent de Paul, Phil Shanahan, South Tipperary Development Company; HSE primary care worker Niamh McGrath, community workers Marion Landers and Marie Fitzpatrick.

Tickets for the show cost €20 and can be purchased from Clonmel Park Hotel, Carrick-on-Suir's St Vincent de Paul charity shop and Martina Walsh, who can be contacted at (086) 856 5872.