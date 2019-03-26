Cashel's Fine Gael election candidate Declan Burgess launches campaign for Tipperary Co Council seat

Sean Kelly MEP for Ireland South and former GAA President was the guest speaker at Declan Burgess’s local election campaign launch in Brosnan’s Bar, Cashel recently.

Declan who has been quite active in community affairs in Cashel and the surrounding areas is a first time candidate for Fine Gael in the Cashel-Tipperary electoral area.

The campaign launch was well attended by both young people and not so young. A great mix of youth and experience. Declan displayed a great passion for the area and believes the community needs a new voice.

Declan spoke about the challenges facing the area and his priorities if elected. He noted safer and cleaner communities, positive mental health awareness, broadband development, tourism and the potential of business in the area among other topics. “I am grateful to have my friends, family and supporters around me during this campaign. I believe I’m in the race for the right reasons and feel Cashel-Tipperary needs a New Voice that will bring a fresh and common sense approach to the council,” said Declan.