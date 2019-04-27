Tipperary-based Hollywood actor Patrick Bergin talks about losing pet dog

Tipperary-based Hollywood actor and soap star Patrick Bergin has launched Dogs Trust Ireland’s Adrian Burder Memorial Garden, a special place where grieving dog owners can visit, reflect and remember their faithful friend when they have passed away.

The star of Sleeping with the Enemy and Eastenders, lives outside Cloughjordan.

“Dog lovers will understand the unique bond that humans and dogs have and the pain you feel when your four-legged friend passes.

"I have spent most of my working life traveling from place to place, so I was never able to commit to taking on a dog of my own, but I have always been a dog person.

"Shiloh was my partner, Helen’s, dog and we grew very close over the years. He held a very special place in my heart, and we were absolutely devastated when he passed away.

"To have a quiet place to sit and reflect, surrounded with people who understand your loss is unique and by knowing that Shiloh’s tag will hang on this sculpture forever brings a sense of comfort to a painful memory," he said.

Mr Bergin took a moment of solace in the garden and placed a memorial tag to remember his beloved four-legged friend, Shiloh, after having experienced the grief and pain of losing him in October last year.

Within this Legacy Garden, there is a first of its kind remembrance dog sculpture, where engraved memorial dog tags will hang forever. These memorial tags can be purchased and personalised with a dog’s name and a date which holds significance to their owner. The tag will be placed on the sculpture by Dogs Trust and a commemorative certificate will be sent as a special keepsake to remember the cherished pet in a meaningful way.

Commemorative tags and details on how to arrange a visit to the Legacy Garden can be found at www.DogsTrust.ie/LovedForever