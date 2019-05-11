Panto Socieety rewards Cahir Mens Shed members for their support

A cheque for the proceeds of Cahir Pantomime Societies fundraising night was presented last Friday night to the members of Cahir Men’s Shed.

The Society held their annual pantomime, this year ithe ‘Beauty and the Beast' last February .

The show was an amazing sell out success. Performances took place over four nights with one night being a fundraiser and this year it was in aid of Cahir Men’s Shed.

The members of Cahir Men’s Shed have assisted the pantomime with stage props and background scenes and much more over the years and even played some roles in some of the pantomimes! Barry Condon and Pat O’Donnell from Cahir Pantomime Society were delighted to present Cahir Men’s Shed with the cheque. The members of the Shed said that the funds would be vital in the upkeep of the Mens Shed and their projects. On the night the Society were assured by Shed members that they would continue to assist with the much loved annual Cahir Pantomime.