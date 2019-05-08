Urlingford's Jack Kavanagh set to climb Kilimanjaro in aid of Teac Tom

Jack Kavanagh, Main Street, Urlingford, is taking to Mount Kilimanjaro for the second time on June 3 in aid of Teac Tom mental health and suicide support service.

The service is an open and completely free service to all in the parish and county and helps a huge amount of families dealing with depression and suicide.

This includes: counselling, 24/7 listening phone service and access

The climb is in memory of Majella Duffy who passed away suddenly while on the expedition with Jack two years ago and all proceeds will go directly to the incredible service.

The following link will bring you directly to the idonate page. Any donation will go a long way and be greatly appreciated. The service is currently not government funded.

www.idonate.ie/kilimanjaroclimbteactom

Should you need to get in contact with Teac Tom, feel free to go to their Facebook or website where all contact details are.