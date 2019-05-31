'Business as usual’ for passengers at Shannon Airport during Trump's visit

A spokesperson for Shannon Airport, a Shannon Group company, has said that it will be business as usual at the airport during the visit to Ireland of US President, Donald Trump. However, passengers travelling to the airport are being advised to allow an additional 15 minutes extra travel time for the duration of the President’s visit as additional security measures will be in place on the approach road to the airport and car parks from now until Friday June 7.

The spokesperson added: “All visitors to the airport during the period are advised to have photo ID, and intending passengers should have photo ID and valid flight documentation available.

“If passengers have any concerns about the departure time of their flight, they are advised to contact their airline. As always we would like to thank our valued customers for flying Shannon.”

