Bicentennial celebrations of Tipperary church this weekend

Fethard Holy Trinity Parish Church’s Bicentennial Celebrations will commence on this coming Sunday, June 9, when Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly will join us to concelebrate 11am Mass to honour and mark the 200th Anniversary. A special booklet was also published by the Parish Committee, featuring photographs and articles commemorating the bicentenary. Copies of this commemorative booklet will be distributed free to families at the Mass.

Please let your families and friends living away from Fethard that they can also join the celebrations by live streaming from the Fethard website link: www.parishchurch.net

Please note there will be no 8.30am Mass in the Parish Church this Sunday as we would like you to join us for the Bicentennial Mass at 11am. Afterwards all are invited for refreshments in the Convent Community Hall.