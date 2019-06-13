Tipperary Council Council urged to repair signposts

Tipperary County Council has been urged to repair signposts at a junction on the Old Birr Road outside Nenagh.

Cllr Seamus Morris told the council that the signs at the junction at Killyloughtane and Rathnaleen had either been turned around or knocked down.

While he knew the council was working hard to turn around representations, he said that he had not had an acknowledgement of his representation.

“I feel that we need as a priority to set up a fully functioning specific members electronic tracking system such as the one in place in Kildare county council which logs tracks and keeps members updated on the progression of representations including who has responsibility for dealing with them,” said Cllr Morris.

He asked if the incoming council could look at this system with a view to putting a similar one in place.