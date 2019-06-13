Jean’s Journal author reads from her book at Carrick-on-Suir Bealtaine Festival event 

Writer Jean Farrell read excerpts from her book Jean's Journal to a very appreciative audience in Carrick-on-Suir Library on Monday, May 27.

The book reading was one of the Bealtaine Festival events hosted in Carrick-on-Suir.

Jean's anecdotes resonated with the Library audience, who related to such events as the arrival of the first washing machines to households of ten or more children.

Many of the ladies present remembered Jean's mother, who was originally from Carrick-on-Suir. Jean’s sisters Sheila and Ursula also attended the event and sang and read from Jean’s book on the day.