So cute 'Mary Poppins' was a winner at Fethard Fancy Dress Parade

The Fancy Dress Parade entries at the Fethard Festival on Sunday last were somewhat depleted by clashing with the Munster Championship Hurling game between Tipperary and Limerick. Happily, we all had good results!

The Fancy Dress Parade tradition in Fethard has a huge history which first began in in 1926, when over one thousand people travelled by train from Clonmel to Fethard for the Carnival and a similar amount travelled by special train from the Farranaleen direction.

Fethard & Killusty Community Council would love to revive these memorable days of old and have invested money for prizes to help promote the fun and life-long memories created by entering the fancy dress parade. This year the credit goes to the families who prepared their children’s entries who individually were very impressive. We did have some prizes available for the adult individual and group sections that, unfortunately, had no entries! Hopefully we can address the categories next year to encourage more participation from adults.

Our dutiful judges this year with the hard job of choosing winners were: Marian Gilpin, Emily Graafland and Cecily Purcell. We appreciate their time and effort, along with their vast experience in ‘Fancy Dress’ participation and in deciding this year’s winners as follows: Overall Prize went to ‘Rural Ireland Past’; overall runner up was ‘Pony for Sale’. Best Float or Group winner was ‘BikeFest in Fethard’; Second, Fethard GAA Club; Third, Fethard Rugby Club.

‘Vampires’ entry who were among the winners in the Medieval section of Parade. Melissa Breen photographed with her children (left to right): Kayleigh, Ryan, Cian, Melissa Breen and Shay

Medieval Theme the adult winner was ‘Medieval Junes in Fethard’; second was ‘Vampires’. In the Medieval Children’s section, the winner was ‘My Knight in Shining Armour’.

Artistic Theme winner was ‘Mary Poppins’; Second was ‘Shirley Temple’; and Third was ‘Magic Cat’. Humorous Theme winner was ‘ATM Group’; Second was Festival Ready’; and Third was ‘Penguins’. Topical Theme winner was ‘Donald Trump’.

