Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club celebrates its 50th anniversary at gala dinner

Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club members past and present celebrated 50 years of working for their community at a gala dinner in the Carraig Hotel.

The Club's 50th Anniversary Charter Dinner on Saturday, June 15 was an occasion to look back with pride on the club's contribution to the town of Carrick-on-Suir and district and also to look ahead to its future.

The dinner was attended by Lions district governor Frank Donoghue, past district governors Teresa Dineen, Liam Lyons and Pat O’Brien; district treasurer Ger Cashman, 2nd vice district governor elect and Carrick Lions Club member Ann Ellis.

Also present were founder members of the club Pierce Nolan and John Shelly, spouses of deceased founder members Mary Clancy, Mary Fleming and May Hogan; the presidents of Clonmel,Kilkenny, Wexford and New Ross Lions Clubs; past and current Carrick-on-Suir and Carrick Lions Club members members, family and friends.

Fr. Tom Flynn, Cllr David Dunne (SF), and members of various clubs and societies in the town the Lions Club has worked with and supported over the last 50 years were also among the guests.

Clubs and organisations represented at the function included the St. Vincent De Paul, ICA, Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society, Brewery Lane Drama Group, the Clancy Brother’s Festival, Carrick-on-Suir Business Association, Carrick Men’s Shed, the Suir Valley Choir and Irish Pilgrimage Trust.

District governor Frank Donoghue spoke at the dinner and presented awards to Pat Murphy, Kieran Doran, John Ronan, Ann Ellis and Keith Drayton, who were celebrating milestone years of service as members of Carrick Lions Club.

Carrick Lions Club president John McNamara presented a special award to Brian White for his contribution to several Lions Club environmental projects.

Darren Cawley of Westport Lions Club was the motivational speaker for the evening. His speech was an inspirational look at where Lions Clubs can take you.

Master of ceremonies Stephanie Keating concluded the evening by thanking the management of the Carraig Hotel for all their support and sponsorship over the last number of years.

She thanked Ruth Lavelle, Breege Phelan and Will McLellan for their musical performances; Linda Fahy of the Tudor Artisan Hub for all her support with marketing services for the celebration and Harry Nolan for the use of his shop on Carrick's Main street for the Club's pop-up photographic exhibition.

She thanked Brian White for conducting a walking tour of Carrick-on-Suir for the Charter Dinner's distinguished guests and members of the Carrick-on-Suir Men’s Shed for their hospitality.

Ms Keating also paid tribute to Maria Madden for her enormous contribution to all the 50th Charter celebrations that included spearheading the pop-up photographic exhibition showcasing all the community services the club was involved with over the last 50 years.

The exhibition was open to the public on June 14 and 15.

Carrick Lions Club president John McNamara said the Club looks forward to continuing its 50th anniversary celebrations later this year.

In September the Club is planning a diabetes screening service project while on Sunday, September 8 it will jointly host a sponsored walk on the Suir Blueway with Clonmel Lions Club.

A remembrance mass for deceased members, family and friends of Carrick-on-Suir and District Lions Club was celebrated in St Nicholas Church on Sunday, June 16. Fr Paul Waldron PP and the Rev George Cliffe joined Fr. Jimmy Browne in concelebrating the mass, which featured beautiful singing from the Suir Vall