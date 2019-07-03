Clonmel gardai donate €10,050 concert proceeds to three charities 

Three charities have received the €10,050 proceeds of a fundraising concert organised by Clonmel District Community Gardai six months ago.

Clonmel's Cancer After Care Relaxation and Education (CARE) Support Centre, the Le Cairde Day Care Centre in Clonmel run by the Alzheimer Society and the Irish Heart Foundation have each received a €3,350 funding boost thanks to the concert that starred the Garda Band.

Cheques for the proceeds were presented to representatives of the three charities at a recent ceremony in the CARE Support Centre at Wellington Street, Clonmel.

The fourth annual Clonmel District Community Garda concert took place at Hotel Minella in Clonmel on December 6 last year.

The Garda Band topped the bill and were joined on stage by singers Eimear Lowth, a soprano from Boherlahan, and Garda Supt. Eddie Golden, who was then a Garda inspector based in Cahir.

The Garda Band topped the bill and were joined on stage by singers Eimear Lowth, a soprano from Boherlahan, and garda superintendent Eddie Golden, who was then a Garda inspector based in Cahir.

Clonmel garda superintendent William Leahy, who presented the cheques with garda sergeant Kieran O'Regan, said all the funds raised at the concert go back into the services provided by these three charities in the community in the Clonmel district.

He thanked all the musicians and singers who performed at the concert, everyone involved in organising the event and all who attended the concert or supported it in any way.