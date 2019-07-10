Tipperary's Cliona helps the Irish women's team win Gold at 2019 European Ultimate Frisbee Championships

The Ireland Women’s team won the 2019 European Ultimate Frisbee Championships (EUC) on Saturday, July 6, beating Switzerland 15-8 to get the gold. This is the first time an Irish national team has won gold at an international tournament.

New Inn's Cliona Doyle was flying the flag for Tipperary as she is part of the Irish team.

After a gruelling week long tournament in Gyor, Hungary, playing in temperatures of up to 37degrees, the 21-woman Irish squad finished top of the 15-nation tournament. Ireland went into the EUC seeded 11th in the rankings. After coming second in their pool, having lost to the current 2015 champions, Finland, Ireland came back to beat the Finns in a rematch by 1 point in a nail-biting sudden death match in the Quarter-Finals where the Irish women demonstrated their skill, patience and athleticism. They then moved on to beat the favourites, Russia, in the Semi-Finals on Friday, before an emphatic 15-8 win over Switzerland (seeded 2nd) in the Final on Saturday.

The squad were captained by Sarah Melvin and coached by Ian French. Supported by three assistant coaches Jen Kwan, Michelle Leahy and Zoë Langsdale and Richard Buggy as Manager.

This is the first time any Irish national team has won an international championship and builds on the strength and hard work of a small but passionate community. The first time an Ireland Women’s international team participated in the EUC was in France in 2003, and the first Ireland Women’s international match win was at the 2007 EUC against Belgium, in Southampton. The closest Irish national teams have come to gold in the past was silver wins by the Irish Mixed Team on beach in 2013, IrishMixed Team at EUC 2015 and Irish Men's under 20s in 2017.

The Irish Mixed Team won Spirit at the 2019 EUC and finished 7th. The Irish Men’s Team finished 11th in the 2019 EUC.

See our website for more information on the sport and how you can get involved www.irishultimate.com

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins tweeted his congratulations to the team on Tuesday evening: