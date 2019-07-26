Tipperary's Adi Roche appeals for more donors to provide Irish holidays for Chernobyl children

Clonmel woman Adi Roche has appealed to people to become donors to help maintain the life-changing holidays that Chernobyl children enjoy in Ireland every summer.

She said that by becoming a monthly donor, you can help us ensure a future of hope and opportunity for Chernobyl's children and grandchildren

She said that over the past month they have witnessed an incredible outpouring of love for her organisation’s Rest and Recuperation children and young adults across the country.

She said – “Businesses and individuals reached out to support our stawart volunteers in caring for this vulnerable group of young people; many of whom would never have experienced kindness like this before.

“One of the great highlights was the gifting of our beloved Sasha 'Blonde' with a custom-built motorised wheelchair which will give him the gift of freedom as he moves on to his new independent stage of life.

“The group have returned to Belarus in the past few days, equipped with happy memories and boosted immune systems that will help sustain them going forward...and it's all thanks to kindness and generosity of people who have helped out.

“CCI are in need of continued support to ensure that we can sustain our life-saving and life-changing work long in to the future, to help the current and future generations of Chernobyl victims”.