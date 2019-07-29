Breaking: Tipperary RNLI assists cruiser aground on rocks in Lough Derg

Lough Derg RNLI was this Monday afternoon requested by Valentia Coast Guard to assist two people whose 30ft cruiser had become stuck on rocks on a raised shoal on the eastern shore of Lough Derg.

The lifeboat launched at 1.46pm at the request of Valentia Coast Guard with volunteer crew members Dom Sharkey, Owen Cavanagh and Christian Parker and helmed by Eleanor Hooker. Weather conditions were calm with force 2 winds and good visibility.

The lifeboat reached the casualty vessel and established that the people on board were safe and well. The lifeboat took soundings of depth on approach as the cruiser was high on a rocky shoal.

A crew member transferred to the vessel and checked it was not holed and the rudder and drives were all in good working order.

With the crew member still aboard they set up a tow and took the boat off the rocks and into safe waters.

The RNLI volunteer showed safe water and markers on the chart before the cruiser continued its journey without further assistance from the lifeboat.

Lough Derg RNLI deputy launching authority, Brendan O’Brien said: "We advise people using the lake to anticipate each marker on their route and study their charts when passage planning and to enjoy Lough Derg."