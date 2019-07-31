Trespasser pays compensation to Thurles oil firm

A man charged with entering a building in Thurles with intent to commit theft, was bound to the peace for 12 months at Thurles district court.

Dylan Murphy, of 108 Drominbeg, Rhebogue, Limerick, was charged with entering O’Meara Oil, in Ballycurrane, Thurles, on December 15, 2016, as a trespasser with intent to commit a theft.

A previous court heard how Mr Murphy seriously injured himself as he gained access to the building by breaking a window. No property was stolen.

Gardaí from Templemore garda station recovered a blood sample from the scene, which was sent for analysis, and this was used to identify Mr Murphy. Mr Murphy was arrested and “made full admissions”.

Mr Murphy has since produced €400 in compensation to O’Meara Oil, heard Judge MacGrath.

The judge noted the contents of a probation report and that he “has not been in trouble since”.

Mr Murphy was ordered to enter into a 12 month probation bond of €250, and to abstain from drugs or alcohol, and to engage with counselling.