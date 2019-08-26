Patrick Bergin to launch Arts Festival brochure

The actor and Hollywood star Patrick Bergin who famously played the part of the sinister Martin Burney in Sleeping with the Enemy (1991) and has also appeared in Eastenders and Red Rock is to launch the 2019 Cashel Arts Festival brochure in The Chapter House (John Street) on Sunday September 1 at 3pm

Mr Bergin, who lives part of the year in Cloughjordan, has most recently played the leading role in a musical written by the brother of Thomas McDonagh, the 1916 leader who was co-incidentally born in Cloughjordan.

This musical, The Blarney Stone had long lay forgotten in a drawer in Cloughjordan until it was read by Mr Bergin who had the vision and the wherewithal to see that it be given the production that it deserved.

And so it was produced last May in Cork Opera House with Mr Bergin in the leading role.

Now in its seventeenth year, Cashel Arts Festival takes place from September 19 - 22.

Highlights include an exhibition of the work of the late Pádraig Ó Mathúna, silversmith, goldsmith, painter and enamellist; the Bolton Lecture with Philippe Sands; music from David Kitt and Trinitones; theatre from Manchán Magan and Spliced; street spectacle with processional spectacle company LUXE on Culture Night as well as the Taste of Cashel and Family Day, exhibitions, Poetry on the Rock, Vocal Time Lapse, numerous workshops, street entertainment, and much much more.