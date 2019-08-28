Tipperary TD calls for solution to beef protests impasse

Tipperary Independent TD Michael Lowry has called on all parties involved to find a resolution to the current impasse which is creating havoc on all aspects of the entire beef industry.

Deputy Lowry was joined by Independent councillor Joe Hannigan outside the gates of ABP Nenagh, where they both showed their support for local beef farmers.

“I fail to understand why the recent Beef Forum did not address the central issue, which is an increase in price for the beef producer. This ongoing saga is, and was always, about the underpayment to the primary producer," he said.

The Thurles TD said that it was not sustainable to expect beef producers to continue to operate at a loss.

"It is immoral to have a small and select group of processors controlling the beef industry and creaming the profits. There needs to be fairness, equity and balance in relation to the distribution of profits from the farm gate to the producer," he said.

Deputy Lowry said that he was calling on the Minister of Agriculture, Michael Creed, again to intervene in this crisis and find a solution to the issue of the price of beef paid to the producer.

"Beef farmers are currently in a loss-making situation. It cannot continue. It is not sustainable and is causing severe hardship for farming families," said the TD.