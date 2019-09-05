Leading Tipperary businessman celebrates 38 years in business

This month Larry O’Keeffe celebrates an astonishing 38 years in business.

In 1981 Larry and Helen started out on Davis Road, Clonmel with a small premises and a big dream.

Larry O'Keeffe and his team

With the continued support and strong work ethics of his family, his dedicated staff by his side,and most importantly his loyal customers, the business has grown in strength and has established itself as the largest family run furniture store in Munster, and further afield with nationwide delivery available to every part of Ireland.

It boasts a furniture and flooring showroom of 45,000sq ft, a vintage shop showcasing antiques and collectible furniture and holding auctions on almost a monthly basis. Family and friends could not be prouder of Larry and all he has achieved and wish him many more years of continued success.