Appeal to help reunite owner with 'sentimental bracelet' lost at Feile music festival

A woman who lost a sentimental piece of jewellery at the Feile 19 music festival in Thurles has appealed to her fellow concert goers to help locate her missing bracelet.

Taking to Twitter, the Feile fan made the appeal on Saturday afternoon after misplacing her cherished bracelet the previous evening. 

Anyone with information is asked to DM Twitter user Birte Offick. So come on guys, lets help her out!