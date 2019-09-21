FEILE 19
Appeal to help reunite owner with 'sentimental bracelet' lost at Feile music festival
SPONSORED BY STAKELUMS HOME AND HARDWARE, THURLES (HOME OF FEILE)
A woman who lost a sentimental piece of jewellery at the Feile 19 music festival in Thurles has appealed to her fellow concert goers to help locate her missing bracelet.
Taking to Twitter, the Feile fan made the appeal on Saturday afternoon after misplacing her cherished bracelet the previous evening.
Anyone with information is asked to DM Twitter user Birte Offick. So come on guys, lets help her out!
I lost my bracelet on Friday at Féile 2019. It has a big sentimental value to me and I would love if someone could help me to get it back. If you found a bracelet please send me a pm. Thanks so much #thetriptotipp #feile19— Birte Offick (@BirteOffick) September 21, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on