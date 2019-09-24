Ormond Castle upgrade in Carrick on Suir to be unveiled

Major upgrades to Ormond Castle will be officially opened today ( Wednesday September 25) following an €780,000 investment through Fáilte Ireland’s strategic partnership with the Office of Public Works (OPW).

A new interpretative scheme for the Castle as well as the redevelopment of the Castle Gardens and Court will be unveiled at the attraction in Carrick-on-Suir.

The redevelopment work took two years to complete and will greatly enhance the visitor experience at Ormond Castle, positioning it as a key attraction within Ireland’s Ancient East.

