Co. Tipperary man caught with €100 worth of cannabis is directed to pay donation to South Tipperary Hospice

A Carrick-on-Suir man caught in possession of €100 worth of cannabis when stopped at a garda checkpoint, has been directed by a judge to make a €300 contribution to South Tipperary Hospice in order to avoid a criminal conviction.

Christopher Cooke from Cregg Lawns, Carrick-on-Suir pleaded guilty to possessing the cannabis at Ballyrichard, Carrick-on-Suir on March 2.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary outlined that Mr Cooke was stopped at a garda checkpoint at this location and Gda. Kirk informed him he was going to search him under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Mr Cooke volunteered a small bag of green coloured material suspected to be cannabis herb. Mr Cooke signed the garda's notebook confirming it was that drug.

Sgt. O'Leary outlined that Mr Cooke had 12 previous convictions mostly for traffic and public order offences.

Solicitor Michael A O'Brien said his client was more than co-operative with the gardai and appealed to Judge Marie Keane not to impose a conviction.

Mr O'Brien said he knew Mr Cooke many years and he was a law abiding citizen, who worked very hard and had dependent children.

"He wouldn't be involved in any sinister activities on a daily basis. I ask you not to impose a conviction. He is hopeful of travelling to the US and Australia in the future."

Judge Keane adjourned the case to Carrick District Court on November 7 for payment of the hospice donation.

She directed the case be struck out if the donation was paid.