County Tipperary town in line for vital funding for town park development

Fethard Town Park must be included in the next round of funding administered by the Rural Regeneration Development Fund, Mayor of Clonmel Garret Ahearn has said.

The general election candidate said he believes the project is a leading example of what the fund was set up to help achieve.

“Fethard Town Park will be world-class facility providing a much-needed resource for the people of Fethard and wider region.

“Planning permission granted by Tipperary County Council in June of this year details a major development incorporating a suite of sport, recreation and health facilities from all-weather pitches to a gym, adventure playground, walkway and community space.

“Having been involved and seen first-hand the commitment and ambition of the development group, stakeholders and the local community, Fethard Town Park has the potential to be a transformative project.

“Elements like the sensory garden, health consultation rooms, walkway and its proximity to the local primary and secondary schools will ensure that the Park will be at the very heart of the community”

Fethard Town Park is the result of an initiative supported by Coolmore, Tipperary County Council and the local community to build on a shared vision to create a facility which promotes physical and mental health and wellbeing.

“This is exactly the type of community project that the Rural Regeneration Fund is designed for”, Mayor Ahearn said.

He added - “The €1bn Regeneration Fund is a testament to Fine Gael’s commitment to rural Ireland and to ensuring that communities across the country have the tools they need to thrive.

“I believe Fethard Town Park should be funded in the upcoming round of Rural Regeneration Funding and I am confident that the potential of the project will be recognised.

“I look forward to engaging with the project on the next steps of realising the ambitious vision that has been laid out.”