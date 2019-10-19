Boston Scientific is Tipperary's top company as Adi Roche is honoured for her remarkable work caring for victims of Chernobyl

Boston Scientific was named as Tipperary's top company on a night when Adi Roche was honoured for her remarkable work caring for victims of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster at the County Tipperary Business awards.

The Clonmel woman received a standing ovation at the gala ceremony in the Clonmel Park Hotel when she stepped forward to accept the President's Award.

Chamber president Paula Carney Hoffler paid tribute to her courage and resilience over more than thirty years in fronting the Chernobyl Children's Project.

Adi Roche said she was hugely honoured to be recognised in her home town and county and remarked that her upbringing in Clonmel shaped the person she became.

She said she was accepting the award on behalf of all the people who have done so much for the children of Chernobyl since the catastrophic nuclear accident.

Another highlight of the night was the naming of Boston Scientific as the winner of the overall award and there was great celebration among the many from the firm attending the ceremony.

The Clonmel company had already won the Best Large Business category.

The third staging of the awards was another huge success with the cream of Tipperary business assembled in the stunning setting of the Clonmel Park Hotel banquet room.

Dragons Den star Sean Gallagher was MC for the event.

The winners of the various categories were -

Best Training and Development – Vision ID

Best Corporate Social Responsibility or Contribution to the Community – Setanta College

Best Family Business – Pressure Welding Manufacturing

Best Food and Agriculture – Bulmers

Best Large Business – Boston Scientific

Best in Retail – The Gourmet Butcher

Best Service Provider – Acorn Regulatory

Best Small or Medium Enterprise – Surecom Network Solutions

Best Use of Social Media and Marketing – Blanco Nino

Best Sports, Arts and Culture – Fethard Horse Country Experience

Best Tourism and Hospitality – Anner Hotel

Best Social Enterprise – Irish Wheelchair Association

Best Start up or Emerging New Business – Oscar Wilde Water