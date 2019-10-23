Judge slams “wholesale non-payment” of court fines at Co. Tipperary district court sitting

South Tipperary's district court judge has condemned the "wholesale non-payment of court fines" and warned people fined for motoring offences they will be disqualified from driving if they fail to pay up.

Judge Terence Finn declared he was going to put a stop to people failing to pay fines after issuing bench warrants for the arrest of "more than three dozen people" who didn't turn up to Carrick-on-Suir District Court last Thursday to deal with enforcement prosecutions for failing to pay fines imposed by the court.

A total of 45 people were on the fines enforcement court list at Carrick Court last Thursday. Only in a small number of cases were fines paid or a commitment was given by defendants to pay the fines at a later adjourned case.

At the end of the fine enforcement list, Judge Finn asked the court clerk how many bench warrants he issued for the arrest of people with overdue fines who failed to turn up to the court and was informed that more than three dozen warrants were issued.

"That just shows you what is going on. It doesn't just apply to Carrick-on-Suir. It certainly is prevalent throughout my district and talking to colleagues it's also an issue in other districts."

"I am going to put a stop to it and it will be along the following lines. If it's a motoring offence, I will disqualify them."

He suggested this would very quickly bring the people issued with bench warrants to court as they would have to request the court to fix recognisance (to allow them appeal his decision). "Then I will see the cut of their jib," he declared.

Judge Finn complained there appeared to be an attitude in this country that paying fines was only for the little people.

"I am determind that fines ordered by the court are discharged. I am afraid the day of the free meal tickets are over. "

Turning to The Nationalist court reporter, he said he wanted his message to get out to the public.