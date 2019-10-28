Gardai appeal for help in tracing missing 15 year-old boy last seen in Clonmel

Gardaí in Clonmel, are seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 15 year-old youth who was last seen in Clonmel on Saturday.

Shaun Cox was last seen at the Omniplex Cinema, Clonmel on Saturday at approximately 3.15pm. He is from Mitchelstown, Co. Cork.

Shaun is described as being 6’ft in height, large build, light brown hair that is shaved on the sides. When last seen, Shaun was wearing a navy/grey tracksuit with white socks and white Nike runners.

Anyone who may have seen Shaun or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6177649, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.