Tipperary property - Clonmel end of terrace corner house on the market

Church Road, Elm Park, Clonmel is a superbly presented end-terrace residence on a particularly large corner site.

This property offers generous accommodation to include a sitting room, kitchen, dining room, three bedrooms and bathroom.

Located close to St. Oliver's National School with easy access to Clonmel town centre, this substantial property is in good decorative order throughout.

The windows and doors are woodgrain PVC and the central heating is gas fired.

The cavities have been pumped to ensure extra insulation.

There is a yard to the rear with a block built fuel shed.

Contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788