Work starts on major Tipperary road upgrade

Work has started on a major upgrade to the Clonmel ring road that is expected to last six months.

The contract for the project was signed recently.

Pictured above at the signing are - Back, Cllr. Pat English, Michèle Maher, administrative officer, Roads; Eamon Lonergan, acting director of services; Cllr. Richie Molloy, Cllr. Siobhán Ambrose, Niall Casey, Glas Civil Engineering Ltd; Oliver Tierney, senior executive engineer, Roads Capital Projects. Front, John Bradfield, Glas Civil Engineering Ltd; Cllr. Garret Ahearn, Mayor of Clonmel Borough District; Joe MacGrath, chief executive, Tipperary County Council; Cllr. Michael Murphy, cathaoirleach, Tipperary County Council); John Nolan, senior engineer, Roads Capital Projects)

Tipperary County Council announced that Glas Civil Engineering Ltd. has been awarded the contract for a Pavement Improvement Scheme on the N24 Clonmel Inner Relief Road (Frank Drohan Road) at Clonmel.

This work is required to improve the surface texture and structural strength of the road resulting in a safer facility.

Funding for the Scheme was provided by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

The project will involve the repair and rehabilitation of approximately 6.4 km of Frank Drohan Road from the Cahir Road roundabout at Ballingarrane to the Moangarriff roundabout on the Waterford Road.

Some changes to kerbing and concrete islands will be carried out at Heywood Road junction, Cashel Road roundabout and Fethard Road roundabout.

A new combined drainage kerb will be constructed between the Powerstown Road and St. Patrick’s Road junctions.

Works are anticipated to continue for a period of approximately six months.

A traffic management plan will be implemented by the contractor to ensure the flow of traffic along the N24. Access to properties along the N24 will be maintained at all times, however there may be some disturbance as the works pass individual entrances.

The contractor will make contact with individual businesses along the N24 as the works progress and will provide updates to the public via radio and newspaper. Information updates may also be obtained by contacting the Council directly.

Mayor of Clonmel Borough District Garret Ahearn said - “I welcome the news of the commencement of the scheme. This work should bring great benefits to all using this stretch of the N24.”

Cllr Michael Murphy, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council also welcomed the signing of the contract with Glas Civil Engineering Ltd.

“I wish the contractor well. Tipperary County Council will work very closely with the contractor to minimise disruption during these works.”

Tipperary County Council chief executive Joe MacGrath said the Council has been working closely with Transport Infrastructure Ireland to advance this project and is delighted that a contractor has been appointed to complete these works.

“This is a significant scheme and will result in increased safety along this section of the N24.

Tipperary County Council would like to thank all those affected or using this section of the N24 for their patience whilst these works are ongoing.”