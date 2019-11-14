Court

Man arrested - two burglaries in Thurles on November 5

Two burglaries at Thurles Shopping Centre - suspect left the scene on a bicycle

Thurles District Court

A man is due to appear in court this morning in relation to a break-in in Thurles on November 5. 

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s in relation to two burglaries at Thurles Shopping Centre that occurred on the November 5. 

Shortly after midnight a man entered two shops within Thurles Shopping Centre and stole a television. He then left the scene on a bicycle.

Following an investigation by Gardaí in Thurles, a man in his 30s was arrested yesterday, November 13.

He was detained at Thurles Garda Station and is due to appear before Thurles District Court this morning at 10.30am. 