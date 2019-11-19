Tipperary TD seeks STGH modular unit timeline as costs hit €8.6m

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has written to the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, and the Director General of the HSE, Mr Paul Reid, asking for a clear and definitive commitment around the opening of the 40-bed modular unit proposed for South Tipperary General Hospital (STGH).

Deputy McGrath was speaking after Minister Harris informed him through a parliamentary reply that contractor payments for the project, certified to 1st November 2019 already stand at €8.628m.

“It is clear from the recent Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) analysis that overcrowding in hospital Emergency Departments has exceeded 100,000 nationally and that STGH is one of the top five hospitals worst affected,” he said.

Deputy McGrath said that this only confirmed the priority that needs to be given to the delivery of the 40-bed modular unit.

“Yet, here we are today-with no definitive opening schedule despite the explicit confirmation I have received from Minister and the HSE that it has given Extraspace Solution Ltd almost €9m,” he said.

The TD said that there was still no clear idea what the total financial cost was going to be, but that the emotional and mental cost of the failure to deliver the project in a more urgent manner is already certain.

Deputy McGrath said that patients, families and frontline staff were under enormous pressure, and warned that this was surely going to increase in the winter months.

“That is why I am asking the Minister and the HSE to provide clear guarantees around the opening of the modular unit,” said Deputy McGrath.