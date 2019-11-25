Rosegreen gears up for December 6 winter concert

All roads lead to Rosegreen on Friday, December 6, for a winter concert of beautiful music and excellent artists performing in St Thomas the Apostle Church (by kind permission).

A wonderful evening is promised.

Bring a cushion for comfort and enjoy the warm atmosphere.

Doors open at 7pm and the concert commences at 8pm sharp.

Featuring Fethard Choral Choir, Patrice Davern, Thomas Grogan, Irene Maher, Denise Manton Hickey, Katy Ryan, Fr Jim Purcell, Eddie Golden and Rosegreen Church Choir, the programme includes arias from well known musicals and operas to seasonal Christmas carols and Irish traditional pieces.

The concert proceeds are to aid completion of an all weather pitch in the local community field and tickets are available at O'Dwyer's Pharmacy, Main Street, Cashel (by kind permission), Raceside Service Station, Rosegreen (by kind permission), from Pat at 087 2204034 and any committee member.

Your attendance and support is greatly appreciated.