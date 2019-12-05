Tipperary motorist who hit 180km/h during high speed chase jailed

A man who led gardaí on a car chase through a number of townslands in Tipperary has been jailed for two months by Nenagh Court

Patrick Bailey of 37 Ormond Keep, Nenagh, pleaded at an earlier court to six counts of dangerous driving from Borrisokane road, Nenagh, to Pallas Derg, Newtown, on July 11, 2019.

The court had heard that Mr Bailey hit speeds of 180km/h at one stage in the pursuit before gardaí pulled back from the chase.

He had been remanded in custody by Judge Elizabeth MacGrath for a pre-sentencing report, and last Friday, he was jailed for four months, with the final two months suspended in his own bond of €500, for two years for dangerous driving at Newtown.

He was jailed for four months, consecutive, suspended for two years, for having no insurance on the same occasion.

Mr Bailey was disqualified from driving for four years.

The rest of the charges were taken into account.

Judge MacGrath backdated the sentence to when Mr Bailey was taken into custody, and set recognizance in his own bond of €500, with an independent surety of €1,000, €500 of which is to be lodged in court and approved by the court.

Judge MacGrath said that she had no choice but to implement a sentence.

She remanded Mr Bailey is custody to December 13 after she was told that a suspended sentence in relation to driving without insurance may now come into effect.

The earlier court case on November 8, 2019, heard that the chase took in Kickham Street, Nenagh; St Conlon’s Road, where he went at 160km/h in a 50km/h zone; Belleen Lower, Newtown and Pallas Derg, where he was eventually blocked by two garda cars.

The court heard that the incident began when gardaí observed Mr Bailey driving at Borrisokane road.

They were aware he had no insurance and decided to seize the vehicle. However, Mr Bailey took off at speed.

At Belleen Lower and Esker Line, he overtook vehicles while travelling at 180km/h and at Newtown the gardaí decided to pull back from the pursuit because there was a risk to life, the court was told.

Two garda cars then blocked Mr Bailey.

The court heard that Mr Bailey had eight previous convictions, including three for no insurance and that an earlier suspended sentence would now come into play.

Solicitor Johnny Spencer, for Mr Bailey, handed in a letter from his client’s mother to the court and said that there was a “lot of family background that would go a long way to explain, but not excuse”, his client’s behaviour.

Mr Bailey had mental health and addiction issues but he intended to get married next year, said Mr Spencer.

Judge MacGrath had said that she had a problem with the level of driving over a long distance. “Only by the grace of God was no one killed or injured,” she had said.