Jewellery stolen in burglary at rural Co. Tipperary house

Burglars stole several thousand euros worth of jewellery from a house in the Kilross area on Saturday.

The break-in at the house at Ballycranna, Kilross happened between 8am and 4pm on November 30.

Gardai at Tipperary Town Garda Station are investigating the burglary and have appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Ballycranna area of Kilross last Saturday to contact the station at (062) 51212.