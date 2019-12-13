Tipperary railway line reopening is ‘a matter for Irish Rail’

The continued work on the Ballybrophy to Limerick rail line that serves a number of North Tipperary towns is a matter for Irish Rail, Deputy Alan Kelly has been told.

The Labour TD raised the issue in the Dáil under a Parliamentary Question in which he asked when will the work be completed and the costs involved to provide buses as an alternative to the train on the line which serves Roscrea, Cloughjordan, Nenagh and Birdhill.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross replied that he had responsibility for policy and overall funding in relation to public transport, but operational matters such as those described were a matter for Iarnród Éireann.

The Minister said that he had referred the question to the company for a direct and more detailed reply.

However, Deputy Kelly was advised to contact Mr Ross’s private office if he did not receive a reply within 10 working days.

It is understood that the line will reopen in time for Christmas, which will facilitate this year's Tipperary Community Rail Partnership's annual trips to Limerick on Ice.

The line has closed periodically over the past number of months for works, including replacing copper cabling that was stolen both in Bantiss outside Cloughjordan and between the Birdhill and Castleconnell section. Irish Rail is understood to be burying the cable underground in an attempt to prevent thefts.