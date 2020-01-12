Man to appear before Carrick-on-Suir Court today charged in connection with death of 48 year-old man in Portlaw, Co. Waterford

A man aged in his 20s arrested in relation to the fatal assault of a 48 year-old Carrick-on-Suir man in Portlaw, Co. Waterford yesterday, is due to appear before a district court today (Sunday).

A statement from the Garda Press Office said the man arrested in connection with the fatal assault has been charged and is due to appear before Carrick-on-Suir District Court at 12 noon.

The deceased man has been named locally as John Butler. He was found in a critical condition at his home at Brown Street, Portlaw in the early hours of yesterday (Saturday) morning and pronounced dead at University Hospital Waterford a short time later.

A post-mortem on the deceased man is due to be carried out today.